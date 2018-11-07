Ross (groin) practiced fully Wednesday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Ross, who has missed three of the last four games, is poised to return to action Sunday against the Saints and the timing couldn't better, with top wideout A.J. Green sidelined by a toe injury for at least one game. In the meantime, Tyler Boyd profiles as the Bengals' No. 1 wide receiver, but the absence of Green provides the speedy Ross with a clear opportunity to make his biggest splash as a pro since being taken with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

