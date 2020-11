Ross (illness) is listed as inactive Week 8 against Tennessee, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.

No surprises here, as Ross entered Week 8 with a "doubtful" tag after missing practice sessions both Thursday and Friday. The position group will be led by Tyler Boyd, A.J. Green and Tee Higgins, as has been the case most weeks this season, even if Ross were healthy and active.