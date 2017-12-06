Bengals' John Ross: Placed on IR
The Bengals placed Ross (shoulder) on injured reserve Wednesday.
Previous reports indicated that the No. 9 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft would likely play Week 14 against the Bears, but the team has decided to shut Ross down, with an eye toward having the speedster in top health for the 2018 campaign. Given Ross' unmatched speed, it's believed that he'll eventually emerge as a dangerous weapon in the Bengals' wideout corps opposite top option A.J. Green, but down the stretch this season, Brandon LaFell should retain the team's No. 2 receiver role. Tyler Boyd and Josh Malone will also see snaps in three- and four-wideout sets.
More News
-
Start your studs in Week 14?
Heath Cummings looks at six Fantasy Football stars and discusses whether you should trust them...
-
What You Missed: JuJu out, Ingram hurt
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
SportsLine: Sit Cam, start Kearse
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Best Week 14 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the first week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
Week 14 rest of season rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with championship dreams in mind, see where your...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you replacement options at tight end to help you deal with the loss of...