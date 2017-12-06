The Bengals placed Ross (shoulder) on injured reserve Wednesday.

Previous reports indicated that the No. 9 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft would likely play Week 14 against the Bears, but the team has decided to shut Ross down, with an eye toward having the speedster in top health for the 2018 campaign. Given Ross' unmatched speed, it's believed that he'll eventually emerge as a dangerous weapon in the Bengals' wideout corps opposite top option A.J. Green, but down the stretch this season, Brandon LaFell should retain the team's No. 2 receiver role. Tyler Boyd and Josh Malone will also see snaps in three- and four-wideout sets.