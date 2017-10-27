Ross (knee) does not carry an injury designation in advance of Sunday's game against the Colts, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Ross is thus poised to return to game action for the first time since tweaking his knee in his NFL debut, back on Sept. 14. Ross could well be eased back into the mix Sunday, but the No. 9 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft brings blazing speed to the table, giving him the potential to eventually emerge as a dangerous weapon in the Bengals' wideout corps, which is currently headed by A.J. Green and Brandon LaFell and will be operating without both Tyler Boyd and Cody Core in Week 8.