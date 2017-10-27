Bengals' John Ross: Poised to return to action Sunday
Ross (knee) does not carry an injury designation in advance of Sunday's game against the Colts, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Ross is thus poised to return to game action for the first time since tweaking his knee in his NFL debut, back on Sept. 14. Ross could well be eased back into the mix Sunday, but the No. 9 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft brings blazing speed to the table, giving him the potential to eventually emerge as a dangerous weapon in the Bengals' wideout corps, which is currently headed by A.J. Green and Brandon LaFell and will be operating without both Tyler Boyd and Cody Core in Week 8.
More News
-
What you missed: Dolphins' disaster
The Dolphins' offense continued to falter, while Anquan Boldin considers a return to the NFL....
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire: Bye help
With six teams on a bye, finding good players could be tough this week. But Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Podcast: Start/Sit AFC home games
Tevin Coleman at the Jets, Alex Smith against the Broncos and more tough calls for Week 8.
-
Week 8 QB rankings
Drew Brees, Tom Brady, and... Dak Prescott? Yep, that's what the top of our QB rankings look...