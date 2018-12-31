Ross was held to one catch for one yard on five targets in Sunday's loss to the Steelers. He finishes the season with 21 catches for 210 yards. albeit with seven touchdowns.

Though he's dealing with the noodle arm of Jeff Driskel, Ross isn't blame-free for his poor catch ratio. In fact, Ross has the lowest Catch Percentage among qualified receivers for the season at 36.21 percent. Given how much time he's missed due to injury so far as a pro, some patience is warranted with Ross, but his Year 3 season in 2019 will be critical.