Bengals' John Ross: Practicing fully
Ross (groin) practiced fully Wednesday, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.
Ross thus appears poised to return to the mix Sunday night against the Chiefs. Fox 19's Jeremy Rauch relays that the speedy receiver is eager to bolster the Bengals' wideout depth in Week 7. "I definitely want to get back and get in there and take pressure off those two guys (AJ Green and Tyler Boyd)," Ross noted Wednesday. When healthy, the 2017 first-rounder has field-stretching ability and play-making upside, but for the time being both Green and Boyd are well ahead of him in terms of volume.
