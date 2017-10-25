Bengals' John Ross: Practicing fully
Ross (knee) practiced fully Wednesday.
Ross also practiced fully this past Friday before being made inactive Sunday against the Steelers, but assuming no setbacks, there's a solid chance that the the No. 9 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft will return to action this weekend against the Colts. In such a scenario, Ross could be eased back into the mix, but down the road, his blazing speed gives the 5-foot-11, 190-pounder potential to emerge as a dangerous playmaker in the Bengals' offense.
More News
-
Dynasty TE update: Ertz soars
Zach Ertz has made quite a move this season at tight end, but he's not No. 1 yet in Heath Cummings'...
-
SportsLine: Sit Watson, not Kroft
Advanced computer model says bench Deshaun Watson and start Tyler Kroft in your Fantasy le...
-
Dynasty: Wentz, Dak, Watson rising
Heath Cummings updates his top-30 dynasty quarterbacks and discusses risers and fallers.
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Parker improving
DeVante Parker could be back on the field, finally, while Martavis Bryant doesn't look likely...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire: Bye help
With six teams on a bye, finding good players could be tough this week. But Jamey Eisenberg...