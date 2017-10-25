Ross (knee) practiced fully Wednesday.

Ross also practiced fully this past Friday before being made inactive Sunday against the Steelers, but assuming no setbacks, there's a solid chance that the the No. 9 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft will return to action this weekend against the Colts. In such a scenario, Ross could be eased back into the mix, but down the road, his blazing speed gives the 5-foot-11, 190-pounder potential to emerge as a dangerous playmaker in the Bengals' offense.