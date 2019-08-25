Ross (hamstring) took part in practice Sunday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Ross is taking one of the final steps in his recovery from the hamstring injury that sidelined him for the majority of training camp and the entire preseason to date. With the Bengals' final exhibition contest Thursday, the team likely is looking toward the regular season for his first in-game appearance since the end of the 2018 campaign. Per Jay Morrison of The Athletic, coach Zac Taylor expects Ross to serve a "valuable role" in the Bengals offense but didn't reveal whether Ross will be a Week 1 starter at Seattle. Such a development may depend on the health of A.J. Green's ankle more than anything.

