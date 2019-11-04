Bengals' John Ross: Preparing for late-season return

Ross (shoulder) was spotted working out on the side during the Bengals' practice session Monday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Ross isn't eligible to return from injured reserve until Week 14, so he's not expected to resume taking part in team drills in the immediate future. That being said, the fact that Ross was on the field Monday in some fashion suggests he's progressing well from the sternoclavicular injury he sustained Sept. 30. Ross was handed a recovery timeline of around 6-to-8 weeks when he first sustained the injury, so there's a good chance he'll be ready to suit up in the Bengals' final four regular-season contests.