Bengals' John Ross: Preparing for late-season return
Ross (shoulder) was spotted working out on the side during the Bengals' practice session Monday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.
Ross isn't eligible to return from injured reserve until Week 14, so he's not expected to resume taking part in team drills in the immediate future. That being said, the fact that Ross was on the field Monday in some fashion suggests he's progressing well from the sternoclavicular injury he sustained Sept. 30. Ross was handed a recovery timeline of around 6-to-8 weeks when he first sustained the injury, so there's a good chance he'll be ready to suit up in the Bengals' final four regular-season contests.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Jackson, Wilson, Watson running away
Quarterbacks who can make plays with their feet have dominated the Fantasy landscape in 2019,...
-
Believe it or Not: Singletary a stud
We saw some big breakout performances in Week 9. Heath Cummings tells you what you should believe...
-
Week 10 Early Waivers: Ready for it?
Ronald Jones has been stuck in a time share for most of the season, but the Buccaneers finally...
-
Week 9 Injuries: Mahomes, Conner out
Patrick Mahomes doesn't look like he'll make his return Sunday. Here's the latest on the injury...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Gardner Minshew may not have much time left as the Jaguars starting quarterback, but Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.