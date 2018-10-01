Bengals' John Ross: Pulls muscle in loss
Coach Marvin Lewis said Ross pulled a muscle during Sunday's 37-36 win over the Falcons, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.
Ross came up limping at the end of his 39-yard touchdown in the second quarter, but he continued playing until late in the game. He finished with two catches for 52 yard and the score on two targets, falling shy of five targets for a third time in four weeks this season. The Bengals will turn to Josh Malone or Alex Erickson for the No. 3 receiver job if Ross isn't available for Week 5 against Miami.
