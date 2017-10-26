Bengals' John Ross: Puts in another full practice
Ross (knee) logged a full practice Thursday, Jim Owczarski of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Ross' streak of four consecutive absences looks set to come to an end Sunday against the Colts, as he's cleared up most of the concern about the health of his knee by practicing fully Wednesday and Thursday. With Tyler Boyd (knee) and Cody Core (concussion) seemingly trending toward sitting out the Week 8 matchup, Ross could serve as the Bengals' No. 3 wideout in what would mark just his second NFL appearance.
More News
-
Dynasty RB rankings update
Heath Cummings talks about the incredible rookie running back class of 2017 and how fast the...
-
What You Missed: Thomas nursing knee
There's a ton of wide receiver news to sort through Thursday morning. Here's the latest from...
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Dynasty TE update: Ertz soars
Zach Ertz has made quite a move this season at tight end, but he's not No. 1 yet in Heath Cummings'...
-
SportsLine: Sit Watson, not Kroft
Advanced computer model says bench Deshaun Watson and start Tyler Kroft in your Fantasy le...