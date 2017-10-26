Ross (knee) logged a full practice Thursday, Jim Owczarski of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Ross' streak of four consecutive absences looks set to come to an end Sunday against the Colts, as he's cleared up most of the concern about the health of his knee by practicing fully Wednesday and Thursday. With Tyler Boyd (knee) and Cody Core (concussion) seemingly trending toward sitting out the Week 8 matchup, Ross could serve as the Bengals' No. 3 wideout in what would mark just his second NFL appearance.