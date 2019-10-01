Play

Bengals' John Ross: Questionable to return

Ross suffered a shoulder injury in Monday's game against the Steelers and is questionable to return.

Before exiting the contest, Ross recorded three receptions for 36 yards. Look for more specifics on the injury to come later in the week when the Bengals shift their focus to Week 5.

