Bengals' John Ross: Quiet finish, bright future?
Ross had two catches for 42 yards in the Bengals' season finale win over the Browns. He finished the year with 28 catches for 506 yards and three touchdowns.
Ross could take the leap next season with Joe Burrows presumably coming aboard. He finished the season with a 20+ yard catch in each of his last four games, and averaged 18.1 yards per catch in 2019. He hasn't yet demonstrated an ability to stay on the field, but if he can clear that hurdle, a big reward awaits.
