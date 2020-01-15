Bengals' John Ross: Quiet finish, brighter future?

Ross had two catches for 42 yards in the Bengals' Week 17 win over the Browns. He finished the season with 28 catches for 506 yards and three touchdowns.

Ross could take the leap next season with the Bengals holding the No. 1 pick and presumably eyeing Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow as their new franchise signal-caller. The wideout finished the season with a 20-plus-yard catch in each of his last four games and averaged 18.1 yards per reception in 2019. Ross hasn't yet demonstrated an ability to stay on the field, but if he can clear that hurdle, a big reward awaits.