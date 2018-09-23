Ross turned seven targets into just three catches for 16 yards in Sunday's 31-21 loss to Carolina.

Ross was quiet in this one, even after A.J. Green left the game with a groin injury in the third quarter. Fellow Bengals wideout Tyler Boyd has 223 yards and two touchdowns over the past two weeks, so Boyd would certainly be the first player owners should try to spring for should Green sit out next week's road clash with the Falcons.