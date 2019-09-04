Coach Zac Taylor said Wednesday that he expects Ross (hamstring) to play during Sunday's regular season-opener against the Seahawks, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Ross missed all of training camp and the preseason due to a lingering hamstring injury, but he looks to be a full go for Week 1. With A.J. Green (ankle) sidelined, Ross projects to play a key role in Cincinnati's offense alongside Tyler Boyd and Damion Willis.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week