Bengals' John Ross: Ready to face Browns

Ross (shoulder) will suit up against the Browns on Sunday, John Fay of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Ross was officially activated off injured reserve Tuesday, and he appears fully recovered from the sternoclavicular injury he suffered Week 4. The 2017 first-round pick is not listed on Wednesday's injury report, per Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic. With A.J. Green (ankle) ruled out for another contest, the speedy 25-year-old's return to the lineup will provide a much-needed boost for Cincinnati's receiving corps.