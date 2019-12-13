Bengals' John Ross: Ready to go in Week 15

Ross (foot) put in a full practice Friday and doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Patriots, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.

Ross' health was in some question after the foot injury limited his participation in Wednesday's practice, but he cleared up any concern by taking every rep Thursday and Friday. After missing eight games with a sternoclavicular injury, Ross returned from injured reserve in the Week 14 loss to the Browns to play 51 percent of the offensive snaps. The third-year wideout may only see his role on offense expand in the Bengals' final three games with Auden Tate (knee) now on IR and A.J. Green (ankle) having failed to practice since Nov. 4.