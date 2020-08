Ross (arm) is dressed for Sunday's scrimmage and appears ready to play, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

Ross was pointing in this direction with his work on the side earlier this week. This weekend is traditionally the "dress rehearsal" preseason game, i.e. the third preseason game, so this scrimmage carries a little extra weight for someone like Ross, who has something to prove to earn playing time.