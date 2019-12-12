Play

Bengals' John Ross: Returns to full practice

Ross (foot) practiced fully Thursday, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

Ben Baby of ESPN.com previously noted that Ross's "foot injury is very minimal" and the wideout's full session Thursday places him on track to play Sunday against the Patriots. In his return to action from a sternoclavicular injury in Week 14, Ross logged 36 of a possible 73 snaps in the Bengals' loss to the Browns, en route to catching two of his three targets for 28 yards. His Week 15 matchup isn't great -- the Patriots are second in the league in passing yards per game allowed -- but Ross does at least retain the ability to sneak in the occasional TD, plus teammate Auden Tate has been ruled out for the season.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories