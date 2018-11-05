Ross (groin) is practicing Monday, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports

Ross was held out of practice leading up to an absence for Week 8 against Tampa Bay, but he seems to have made progress coming out of a Week 9 bye. With A.J. Green (toe) looking doubtful to play in Sunday's game against New Orleans, the Bengals may have little choice but to make Ross a key part of the game plan in a highly favorable matchup.

More News
Our Latest Stories