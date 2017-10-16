Bengals' John Ross: Returns to practice
Ross (knee) is practicing Monday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
Coming out of a bye week, Ross will practice for the first time since tweaking his knee Sept. 20. The extent of his participation may remain unclear, as the Bengals won't release their first injury report of the week until Wednesday. Should he return for Sunday's game against Pittsburgh, the fleet-footed rookie likely would step right in as the Bengals' No. 3 receiver. Tyler Boyd is recovering from a sprained MCL, while Alex Erickson has caught just one pass since Week 2. With Brandon LaFell struggling to the tune of just 4.3 yards per target, Ross could make a push for the No. 2 job within the next few weeks, if he actually manages to stay healthy this time around.
