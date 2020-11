Ross (foot) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

Ross hasn't suited up for game-action since Week 6, previously having been sidelined due to an ailment. The 2017 first-round pick is now dealing with a foot injury, but even if he does get healthy soon, it seems unlikely that he'll be a notable factor on offense behind Tyler Boyd, A.J. Green and Tee Higgins.