Bengals' John Ross: Ruled out for Week 7
Ross (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Steelers.
Limited practices Wednesday and Thursday and a full session Friday weren't enough for Ross to receive clearance to suit up for the first time since Week 2. With another full practice or two next week, he'll have a more realistic shot at playing Oct. 29 against the Colts, but it's hard to project a sizable role for the rookie until he puts his health concerns firmly in rear-view mirror. Once he proves his knee is no longer a concern, Ross could unseat Tyler Boyd (knee) as the Bengals' preferred No. 3 wideout.
More News
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Week 7 QB rankings
Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...
-
Week 7 WR rankings
Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...
-
Week 7 RB rankings
Jerick McKinnon and Adrian Peterson once shared a backfield. Both ran wild in Week 6. What...