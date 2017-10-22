Ross (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

Limited practices Wednesday and Thursday and a full session Friday weren't enough for Ross to receive clearance to suit up for the first time since Week 2. With another full practice or two next week, he'll have a more realistic shot at playing Oct. 29 against the Colts, but it's hard to project a sizable role for the rookie until he puts his health concerns firmly in rear-view mirror. Once he proves his knee is no longer a concern, Ross could unseat Tyler Boyd (knee) as the Bengals' preferred No. 3 wideout.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers

    Week 7 QB rankings

    Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...

  • NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers

    Week 7 WR rankings

    Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...

  • NFL: Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings

    Week 7 RB rankings

    Jerick McKinnon and Adrian Peterson once shared a backfield. Both ran wild in Week 6. What...