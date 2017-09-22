Ross (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Packers, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Moreover, Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com relays that the young wideout is expected to undergo an MRI after apparently tweaking his knee at practice Thursday. With Ross out this weekend, look for Tyler Boyd (inactive in Week 2) to suit up Sunday, with Brandon LaFell and Alex Erickson also on hand to work behind top wideout A.J. Green.