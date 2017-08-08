Bengals' John Ross: Says shoulder is "about 90 percent"
Ross (shoulder) said he's "about 90 percent" in his recovery from labrum surgery, SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Though Ross has already been cleared to return to practice, he's been limited to individual drills thus far and won't be let loose until he's 100 percent healthy. The rookie's words suggest he's close to reaching that point, though, so it's likely only a matter of time until we see our first glimpse of the speedster in preseason action.
