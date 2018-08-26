Ross caught two of four targets for 66 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-13 preseason win over Buffalo.

Ross saw the field for just 17 plays as a rookie last season, but he's primed for a significantly greater role in Year 2. The speedster ran a beautiful stop-and-go route, then managed to deke a pair of defenders after the catch to score a 57-yard touchdown on Cincinnati's first play from scrimmage. Ross beat cornerback Vontae Davis again on a quick slant later in the first quarter, and he would have been off to the races but instead dropped the ball. He's still a work in progress, but Ross' mix of explosiveness and opportunity is exciting.