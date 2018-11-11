Ross caught a touchdown pass on the Bengals' first drive of the day Sunday against the Saints, but overall was held to two catches for 39 yards in a losing effort.

Ross led the Bengals with six targets, including a fateful interception in the 2:00 minute drill in the second quarter, one that was brought back deep into Bengals territory and led to a Saints touchdown right before halftime. Ross could be a frequent target the next few games, with A.J. Green possibly out until December.