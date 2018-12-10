Bengals' John Ross: Scores on one of two catches
Ross corralled two of four targets, compiling 11 receiving yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 26-21 loss to the Chargers.
With six touchdowns on 18 receptions this season, the rate at which Ross is scoring is completely unsustainable. The league leaders in receiving touchdowns this season -- Davante Adams, Antonio Brown and Eric Ebron at 12 apiece -- hit the end zone on a collective 15.3 percent of their receptions, while Ross has scored on 33 percent of his in 2018. Having battled through an injury-riddled rookie campaign in which he did not record a single catch in three games, the young wideout has encouraged by beginning to make his mark in the NFL by way of prolific red-zone trips. He's bound to slow down at some point, though that may not come in Week 15 with the Bengals hosting a Raiders defense that has allowed a league-high 31 passing touchdowns in 2018.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Trust Landry and Martin?
Congratulations if you survived and advanced. Now let's talk about what happened in Week 1...
-
Week 14 reactions and early waivers
Miss anything on Sunday? Dave Richard catches you up on everything you need to know, with an...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers has played about as well as anyone in the league in 2018, and Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Week 14 Injury Report
Catch up on the latest injury news from a busy Sunday around the NFL before Week 14 kicks...