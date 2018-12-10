Ross corralled two of four targets, compiling 11 receiving yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 26-21 loss to the Chargers.

With six touchdowns on 18 receptions this season, the rate at which Ross is scoring is completely unsustainable. The league leaders in receiving touchdowns this season -- Davante Adams, Antonio Brown and Eric Ebron at 12 apiece -- hit the end zone on a collective 15.3 percent of their receptions, while Ross has scored on 33 percent of his in 2018. Having battled through an injury-riddled rookie campaign in which he did not record a single catch in three games, the young wideout has encouraged by beginning to make his mark in the NFL by way of prolific red-zone trips. He's bound to slow down at some point, though that may not come in Week 15 with the Bengals hosting a Raiders defense that has allowed a league-high 31 passing touchdowns in 2018.