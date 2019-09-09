Ross caught seven of 12 targets for 158 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 21-20 win over the Seahawks.

Ross led the team in targets and receiving yardage, thanks in large part to touchdown receptions of 33 and 55 yards. This was easily a new career high in receiving yardage for Ross, who came in with just 210 yards through his first 16 NFL games. This is a welcome sight for the Bengals and his fantasy owners, who have both longed to see him fulfill his potential at the NFL level. Ross could play a big role opposite Tyler Boyd for as long as A.J. Green (ankle) remains sidelined, with his next opportunity coming next Sunday at home against the 49ers.