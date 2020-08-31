Coach Zac Taylor said Ross (arm) was held out of Sunday's scrimmage as a precaution, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Ross warmed up for Sunday's scrimmage and dressed as if he intended to play, but he was ultimately restricted to the sideline. It's reassuring that the speedster's absence wasn't an indication that he'd aggravated his arm injury. With just two weeks remaining until the season opener Sept. 13 versus the Chargers, the Bengals appear to be simply taking a cautious approach to Ross' health.