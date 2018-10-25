Ross (groin) wasn't spotted at practice Thursday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Ross' absence for the second straight day of practice this week adds further fuel to the notion that the groin injury will prevent him from playing Sunday against the Buccaneers. If Ross is sidelined, Alex Erickson and Cody Core would likely draw more snaps in three-receiver sets, though neither projects as an especially appealing fantasy option with A.J. Green and Tyler Boyd locked in as Andy Dalton's preferred targets.

