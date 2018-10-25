Bengals' John Ross: Set to miss another practice
Ross (groin) wasn't spotted at practice Thursday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Ross' absence for the second straight day of practice this week adds further fuel to the notion that the groin injury will prevent him from playing Sunday against the Buccaneers. If Ross is sidelined, Alex Erickson and Cody Core would likely draw more snaps in three-receiver sets, though neither projects as an especially appealing fantasy option with A.J. Green and Tyler Boyd locked in as Andy Dalton's preferred targets.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 things to know
There's a great opportunity for Doug Martin and Jordy Nelson; will they take advantage of...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks for Week 8
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule to give you his picks for risky starts,...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks: Week 8
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It has been a stunning start to the season for Adrian Peterson, and Jamey Eisenberg expects...
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...