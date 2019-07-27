Bengals' John Ross: Side work during first practice
Ross was sitting out the Bengals' team stretch during the team's first practice and working on the side with receivers coach Bob Bicknell, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.
This is a big year for Ross and his full participation in the first practice ultimately isn't dispositive. But he was inconsistent during the offseason program, so any sort of hiccup at the start of training camp is annoying at best.
