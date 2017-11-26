Ross (coach's decision) is inactive Sunday against the Browns.

Ross has only suited up three times this year, and has yet to record a catch on just two targets. The Bengals will instead operate with a passing game led by A.J. Green and Brandon LaFell, with Tyler Boyd and Alex Erickson serving as complementary options. Ross doesn't have much fantasy value in redraft leagues at this point, and Jim Owczarski of The Cincinnati Enquirer even goes as far as suggesting he won't be used until the Bengals are out of playoff contention.