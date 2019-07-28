Bengals' John Ross: Sitting with hamstring tightness
Ross sat out the Bengals' first practice Saturday with hamstring tightness, Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com reports.
Coach Zac Taylor said that the injury isn't a long-term one, but Ross might not be back until next week.
