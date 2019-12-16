Bengals' John Ross: Snags two passes in loss
Ross caught two of three targets for 24 yards during Sunday's 34-13 loss to New England.
Ross has now been held to two catches and under 30 yards in each of his first two games back after a shoulder injury. The junior speedster always offers hope of a big play, with a 19.0-yards-per-catch average this season, but has just six targets in his two games back. Next up is a Miami defense that entered this week having surrendered 54 passes of at least 20 yards, 28th in the league, but it'd be a leap of faith to assume that Ross will get enough targets to make Miami pay.
