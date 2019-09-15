Bengals' John Ross: Stays hot against Niners
Ross caught four of eight passes for 112 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 41-17 loss to the 49ers.
Coming off a monster 158-yard, two-touchdown opener against the Seahawks, Ross was fairly quiet until the final minute of the game when Andy Dalton hit Ross over the middle for a 66-yard catch-and-run for a score. The play was probably an unnecessary reminder of how Ross only needs a touch or two to get a game's worth of production. Starter A.J. Green (ankle) reportedly warmed up before the game on his road back to the field, but Ross' play-making ability has likely earned him a sizable role in this offense with or without Green in the lineup.
