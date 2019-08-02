Bengals' John Ross: Still day-to-day
Ross (hamstring) remains 'day-to-day' and wasn't practicing Friday, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.
Ross has a big opportunity in front of him to get more targets early in the season with A.J. Green out with an ankle injury, but unfortunately he needs to get on the practice field first.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Quarterback regression candidates
Patrick Mahomes is definitely one of the quarterbacks who is going to regress, but he's still...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Jones rising
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
Who has Mahomes upside?
Patrick Mahomes rocked the Fantasy world in 2018, so who might be able to do that this season?...
-
QB Preview: Busts
Don't make the mistake of taking a quarterback too early. The Fantasy Football Today podcast...
-
Fantasy football: Top RB committees
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
QB Preview: Breakouts
Want league-winning upside? Our breakout picks for 2019 will give you the best chance to find...