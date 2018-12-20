Bengals' John Ross: Still limited in practice
Ross (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.
Meanwhile, top wideout Tyler Boyd (knee) was a non-participant in practice for the second straight day and appears to be trending toward an inactive status for Sunday's game against the Browns. In that scenario, Ross would profile as the receiver with the highest fantasy upside in the Cincinnati attack, but that hasn't meant much in an offense that has leaned heavily on the ground game since Jeff Driskel stepped in at quarterback for the injured Andy Dalton (thumb) in Week 13. Before Ross can be considered in lineups, he'll need to prove his knee isn't a concern, which he would be able to do by turning in a full practice Friday.
