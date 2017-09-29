Ross (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Browns, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

With Ross still out, A.J. Green and Brandon LaFell are line line to continue to start at wideout for the Bengals, with Tyler Boyd and Alex Erickson next in the team's pecking order at the position. Ross' timetable for a return to action remains unclear, but the speedy receiver has declared that he will be able to play again at some point in the coming weeks.