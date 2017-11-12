Ross is active for Sunday's game against the Titans, Jay Morrison of the Dayton Daily News reports.

Ross has missed most of the Bengals' games this season while nursing knee soreness, but he had been healthy for about two weeks before head coach Marvin Lewis decided to make him inactive for the Week 9 loss to the Jaguars. With the rookie first-round draft pick having since put in another week of practice, the Bengals will allow Ross to suit up Sunday, but there's no guarantee he'll have much of a role in the team's game plan. A.J. Green and Brandon LaFell are the Bengals' clear top two wideouts, and Josh Malone, who was targeted four times in Week 9, looks to have emerged as the club's No. 3 receiver for the time being.