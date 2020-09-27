Ross (coach's decision) is inactive Week 3 at Philadelphia, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.
This may seem surprising on the surface given the fantasy buzz that Ross has gained in the past, but after going without a catch in Week 2 and seeing his snap count cut in half, the writing was on the wall for a potential scratch. A.J. Green and Tyler Boyd will presumably continue to lead the position group for the Bengals, but the absence of Ross will allow Tee Higgins to draw the start.