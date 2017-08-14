Bengals' John Ross: Takes part in Monday's drills
Ross (shoulder) took part in full-squad 11-on-11 drills Monday, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.
Ross, who didn't play in Friday's preseason opener against the Buccaneers, continues to progress toward a full recovery from the surgery he underwent on his labrum after the NFL Combine. While the rookie wideout, whose speed was on full display Monday, according to Hobson, won't be rushed into exhibition action, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com suggests that Ross may suit up for the Bengals' third preseason tilt Aug. 27 against the Redskins. Looking ahead to the regular season, the No. 9 overall pick will look to parlay his top-flight wheels into a key role as a deep threat in the Bengals' passing offense, working behind the team's top wideout, A.J. Green.
