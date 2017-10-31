Bengals' John Ross: Targeted once Sunday
Ross failed to haul in his only target in Sunday's win over the Colts.
Ross returned to action Sunday after tweaking his knee in Week 1, but only managed six offensive snaps (11 percent) in the contest. It's clear the Bengals are in no rush to get their first-round pick back in the fold until he is fully healthy. As the weeks go on there's a good chance he sees increased snaps, but for now, don't expect Ross to be making any major fantasy contributions.
