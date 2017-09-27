Ross (knee), who failed to practice Wednesday, said he's confident he'll play again this season, but isn't putting a timeline on his return to game action, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports. "Just soreness. It's getting better," said Ross, regarding his knee injury. "Just have to wait and see. I'll get better when the time is right. I'll just be patient about it."

The Bengals have been tight lipped regarding the extent of Ross' latest knee-related setback, but the rookie's own comments about the situation seem to imply that he's not gearing up to play Week 4 against the Browns. Though it hasn't been confirmed, it's suspected that Ross has undergone multiple MRIs on his left knee, with no structural damage having been detected. Ross seems content to treat the knee with rest and rehab, and until he starts practicing again on a regular basis, the Bengals likely won't issue a firm target date for his return. Ross' ongoing absence should help Tyler Boyd solidify himself as the Bengals' No. 3 wideout after Boyd played 30 snaps in the Week 3 loss to the Packers, hauling in his lone target for 11 yards.