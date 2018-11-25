Bengals' John Ross: Touchdowns in three straight
Ross caught three of seven targets for 31 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 35-20 loss to Cleveland.
Ross extended his touchdown streak to three games on a two-yard score late in the first half. That was the only touchdown quarterback Andy Dalton threw before exiting the contest due to a thumb injury. With Dalton's status in question and the possibility of A.J. Green (toe) making his return and bumping Ross out of two-receiver sets, stretching his touchdown streak to four games won't be easy for the 2017 first-rounder against the Broncos in Week 13.
