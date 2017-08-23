Bengals' John Ross: Uncertain for third preseason game
Ross (shoulder) is hopeful that he can play this weekend against the Redskins, but couldn't yet commit to being available, the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
The goal for Ross remains the same - be 100 percent healed and ready to go for Week 1 of the regular season. He might be the rare key player to play in the fourth preseason game next week, just to get some reps. It's likely that the Bengals will work him into the offense slowly to begin the season.
