Ross was a full participant in 11-on-11 drills at the first round of OTAs, Jim Owczarski of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Bengals coach Marvin Lewis deemed Ross healthy in March, clearing the second-year wideout for all activities during the offseason program. While his medical record now includes torn labrums in both shoulders, an ACL tear, two meniscus tears and microfracture surgery, Ross is at least healthy for the time being. He'll have every opportunity to supplant Brandon LaFell as the No. 2 receiver, after the 31-year-old managed just 6.2 yards per target with three touchdowns on 52 catches last season.