Bengals' John Ross: Unlikely to play Sunday
Ross (knee), who is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers, isn't expected to take the field barring dramatic improvement in pregame warmups, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Ross, who has a history of knee problems dating back to his college days, was slowed by a sprained knee in the preseason and aggravated the issue in his NFL debut in Week 2, resulting in him missing the Bengals' subsequent three contests. Though Ross' health has taken a turn for the better after he was able to practice in a limited capacity Wednesday and Thursday before being upgraded to a full participant Friday, the Bengals may want to see the rookie turn in a week of multiple full practices before clearing him to take the field. Assuming Ross joins Tyler Boyd (knee) on the inactive list Sunday, the Bengals would likely lean on Alex Erickson and Cody Core more frequently in three- and four-receiver sets.
