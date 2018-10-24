Ross (groin) didn't practice Wednesday, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

Per Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com, it's unlikely that Ross will play Sunday against the Buccaneers, but he has yet to be ruled out for the contest. The speedy wideout is dealing with an aggravation of the groin injury that forced him to miss time earlier this season. In Ross' anticipated Week 8 absence, Alex Erickson and Cody Core figure to see added snaps behind Cincinnati's top wideouts A.J. Green and Tyler Boyd.

